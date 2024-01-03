Police caution petrol station operators against cybercrime

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 2

Petrol pump operators across the state should be cautious while carrying out transactions through digital mediums because their slightest carelessness could land them behind bars, the Haryana Police have warned.

The police have asked all petrol pump operators to be alert while transacting with any person through a digital medium because that person can also be a cybercriminal.

The Director-General of Police, Shatrujeet Kapur, said the Haryana Police had observed instances where cybercriminals transferred money to bank accounts through digital fraud. Subsequently, they approached various petrol pumps, colluding with the operators to withdraw cash, an act deemed illegal. In light of this, Kapur stressed on the importance of vigilance among all petrol pump operators, emphasising that even the slightest negligence on their part could lead to legal consequences, including imprisonment.

A recent incident has come to the fore. Detailing the case, it was reported that on Saturday, the Haryana Police were alerted about a cyber fraud involving Rs 50,000 from a woman’s bank account. The victim stated that the perpetrator, posing as an insurance representative, informed her that her policy had matured.

The imposter instructed her to facilitate the transfer of the maturity amount to her bank account via an online medium. However, on following these instructions, instead of receiving funds, the victim observed unauthorised withdrawals. Realising she had fallen victim to cyber fraud, she promptly reported the incident to the cyber helpline and filed a formal complaint. Subsequent investigations revealed the incident’s association with the Nuh district. In response, joint teams from the Nuh district police and the cyber police station in Panchkula were constituted to apprehend the culprits.

