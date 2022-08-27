Police chief congratulates medal winners

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 26

Two Haryana Police personnel who have won medals during the fourth edition of the World Police and Fire Games-2022 today called on the Director General of Police (DGP), PK Agrawal, at the police headquarters.

These players include PSI Suman Kundu and Constable Sanjeet. Congratulating the medallists, the DGP said the Haryana Police's players had always brought laurels to the state by proving their talents at various national and international events. He also wished them for the upcoming national and international events.

PSI Suman Kundu has won a gold medal in the 68kg wrestling event and bronze medal in the under 78 kg in judo event. Similarly, Constable Sanjeet has bagged silver medal in the 78 kg boxing event during the fourth edition of the World Police and Fire Games recently held at Rotterdam, Netherlands.