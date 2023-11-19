Police crackdown on farmers, 18 held for burning stubble in Kaithal

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, November 18

Sending out a strong message to people involved in crop residue burning, the Kaithal police have started arresting erring farmers.

The Agricultural and Farmers’ Welfare Department has filed 86 complaints against such farmers in Kaithal district. The police have registered 60 cases and arrested 18 people so far. “These people have been arrested under Section 188, IPC, for the violation of Section 144, CrPC, which prohibits stubble burning,” said Upasana, Kaithal SP.

The Kaithal police had arrested six people in the past two days.

Meanwhile, with 21 fresh cases reported over the past 24 hours, the number of active fire locations (AFLs) in the state has gone up to 2,052. The number is, however, significantly less than 3,380 cases reported in 2022, and 6,205 in 2021. So far, the agriculture department has filed 122 complaints against the violators across the state and issued 1,603 challans, besides imposing a fine of over Rs 40 lakh.

Fatehabad has recorded a maximum of 499 AFLs and Jind district 303 AFLs. Kaithal has recorded 267 cases and a maximum of 60 FIRs. Two FIRs have been registered and 144 challans issued in Ambala district against 187 AFLs. Kurukshetra district has reported 151 cases. Karnal authorities have issued 87 challans against 121 AFLs. Against 119 cases of stubble burning in Sirsa, the authorities have lodged eight FIRs.

Hisar district has reported 95 AFLs with nine FIRs and 95 challans, while the Yamunanagar authorities have issued 50 challans against 89 AFLs. Sonepat has reported 72 cases.

Palwal district has witnessed 57 cases, Rohtak 45, and Bhiwani 5.

Director of the department Narhari Banger said after receiving satellite data, teams were sent for verification. In case violators failed to deposit challan money, FIRs were lodged against them. “We have filed 122 complaints for FIRs and around 100 FIRs have been registered against farmers,” he said.

Around 12.5 lakh acres had been registered by farmers for not burning stubble and an incentive of Rs 1,000 per acre would be given to them after verification, he added.

