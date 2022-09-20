Police file cancellation report in Rs 3.53-crore post-matric scholarship scam in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 19

The Chandigarh Police have filed a cancellation report before a local court in the FIR registered in an alleged Rs 3.53-crore post-matric scholarship (PMS) scam in Haryana.

The FIR was registered on a complaint filed by former Director of Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes Department Haryana, Sanjiv Verma, for the offences punishable under Sections 420, 409, 467, 468 and 471 of the IPC and Sections 12, 13(1)(d) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act of 1988.

Verma had unearthed the alleged scam, which led to the suspension of some officials of the department and further probe. The police said since the Haryana Vigilance Department had already registered the FIR in Rohtak in the case, so the FIR in this case might be cancelled.

The court also issued bailable warrant against complainant Sanjiv Verma after he failed to appear before the court to record his statement in the cancellation report despite issuing notices.

The police had registered the FIR on May 13, 2019, on the complaint of Verma when he was Director, Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes Department, Chandigarh.

The complaint was addressed to the in charge, Economic Offences Wing, Chandigarh, in which the complainant suspected embezzlement/fraud of Rs 3,53,10,500 in the payment of the post matric scholarship (PMS) in the department in March, 2019. The scholarship was meant for SC/ST students in educational institutes of the state. It was suspected that the fraud was committed in many districts of Haryana.

FIR was lodged in Rohtak too

