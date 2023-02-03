Police get nod to freeze properties of drug peddlers

Tribune News Service

Karnal, February 2

The Karnal police got the permission from the Competent Authority NDPS Act, New Delhi, to freeze the properties worth Rs 1.5 crore of a drug peddler. The police claimed that the accused and his family had earned this property through narcotics trade. So far, the Karnal police were successful in getting the freezing orders for the properties worth Rs 10 crore of different drug peddlers.

“We got permission to freeze the movable and immovable properties worth Rs 1.5 crore of drug peddler Kehar Singh, a resident of Dhantodi in Kurukshetra district from the Competent Authority NDPS, New Delhi,” said Ganga Ram Punia, Superintendent of Police (SP).

The competent authority had given 45 days to Kehar Singh to submit his point of view, otherwise, these properties would be taken into the possession of the Union Government, said the SP.

These properties wouldnot be sold to anyone and could not be transferred or gifted to anyone, the SP said.

Around a dozen cases had been registered against Kehar Singh and his family under various sections of the NDPS Act in Karnal and Kurukshetra districts. Kehar Singh was sentenced to 18 years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 3 lakh was imposed on him in a case registered in Kurukshetra. In his absence, the family continued the illegal trade of narcotics, the SP said.

After coming out from jail, Kehar Singh was arrested by the Karnal police with 95kg “chura post”, he added.