Police holds events under drug-free India campaign

Yamunanagar, June 18

District police held a programme under the drug-free India campaign here today, wherein people were made aware of the ill-effects of drugs.

Chamkaur Singh, a police spokesman, said that under the ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Pakhwara’ campaign, the district police was constantly making efforts to make people aware about the ill-effects of drugs. He said a team of the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) went to different areas of Yamunanagar on Tuesday and conducted awareness events.

He further said that the team visited Valmiki Basti near Chitta Mandir road, Fountain Chowk and other places to conduct awareness programmes. “These programmes are being held on the directions of SP Ganga Ram Punia. The main objective of this campaign is to bring drug-addicts into the mainstream of the society. Under this campaign, families living in villages and in urban areas are being made aware of the diseases caused by drug addiction,” said Chamkaur.

Yamunanagar ANC incharge Jaswinder Singh administered an oath to the youths to stay away from drugs. “Drug abuse not only affects the victim, but also affects the future of his family,” said Jaswinder.

