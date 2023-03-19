Police identify 18 'rain trouble' spots in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, March 18

The district police have taken up the issue of bad road conditions with the civic authorities to prepare a strategy to tackle the problem of traffic movement during rains.

The traffic police have identified as many as 18 ‘dark spots’ on the main roads and highways in this connection.

“Besides holding a coordination meeting with officials of the MC, Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority (FMDA), Faridabad Smart City Limited (FSCL) and NHAI, the Police Department has written to the agencies concerned for taking up measures to address the bottlenecks that emerge after every downpour,” said a senior police official.

The dark spots identified in the city include the Railway underpasses at NHPC, Mewla Maharajpur, Old Faridabad, Vijay Sales, Badkhal Crossing, Magpie, Ajronda Crossing, Bata Chowk, YMCA Crossing, Goodyear point, Sohna Chowk, Sector 25-55 Chowk, Hardware-Pyali road, Ballabgarh bus stand, JCB Crossing, Sector-58 Crossing, Jarsently and Seekri villages on the National Highway 19 passing through the city.

“The civic authorities have been asked to resolve the problem of waterlogging on these points on a priority basis as these emerge as bottlenecks in the movement of traffic after a downpour,” said Vikas Arora, Commissioner of Police, Faridabad.