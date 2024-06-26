Police identify accused in showroom shootout case in Hisar

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, July 25

The police have identified the three persons who were allegedly involved in the Monday’s shooting incident at a showroom here. Police sources said the accused had been identified on the basis of CCTV footage procured from various locations in the town. They said while two of the accused were from Sonepat district, the third one, who was driving the motorcycle, was from a village in Hisar district.

The Hisar police have formed five teams of the CIA to track these criminals, who fired about 30 bullets at the Mahindra showroom owned by INLD national vice-president Ram Bhagat Gupta in the auto market on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Haryana Vyapar Mandal has given a call for bandh in the auto market on July 28 to protest the growing incidents of firing at shops.

A gangster, Kala Khairmpuria, has claimed responsibility for the firing at the showroom in an Instagram post. The police said they had scanned CCTV footage and found that the miscreants drove towards the auto market from the Camp Chowk and old Sabzi Mandi area, which is the centre of the town.

Meanwhile, Haryana Health Minister Dr Kamal Gupta also visited the showroom and took stock of the situation. DSP Satpal Yadav was also present at the spot and the minister directed him to arrest the criminals as soon as possible.

