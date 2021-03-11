Police: IED placed in Ambala by arrested terror suspects

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, May 6

A day after the arrest of four terror suspects from the Bastara toll plaza with large explosives, the Karnal police got success in determining the persons who had placed three live hand grenades and an improvised explosive device (IED) in Ambala last month, which were recovered by the Ambala police.

Terror suspects being taken to court in Karnal. Tribune file photo

Two of the arrested accused on Thursday, including Gurpreet, Amandeep and one accused arrested on Friday by the Punjab Police from Ferozepur namely Akashdeep, had placed the explosives in Ambala on the location shared by Pakistan-based gangster-turned terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda, said Ganga Ram Punia, Superintendent of Police (SP).

The Punjab Police arrested two accused today and took them on five-day remand.

The Ambala police will also come to Karnal in connection with the explosives found in Ambala district, said a senior police official. The Karnal SP has already constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the matter.

The SIT grilled the accused to determine the involvement of others in the terror module. One team went to Punjab to arrest the suspects revealed by the arrested men, while another went to Delhi to check the status of the vehicle. As per the sources, the registration certificate of the vehicle had expired and had not been renewed. However, the SP said they were verifying the outcome.

“We took the accused to Chamkor Sahib and different places in Haryana to ascertain the involvement of others in this gang. Also, how much funds they have received so far,” said the SP.

A team of the BSF, Telangana, Chandigarh, and Nanded police also reached Karnal. The BSF team is inquiring about the modus operandi of the delivery of explosives on border from Pakistan with the help of drones. It is also investigating the place where Rinda dropped explosives, arms and ammunition.

“We have informed the Ambala police about the explosives planted by three persons in Ambala. The Ambala police will bring Akashdeep on production remand in that case. We will also bring Akashdeep on production warrant from Punjab in our case,” said the Karnal SP. The SP also said that they had seized their mobile phones and their call details were being analysed.

Punia said so far they had revealed about some consignments of explosives they had delivered. “We are verifying their routes of delivery and also the involvement of others with them,” he added.

Accused Gurpreet and Parvinder were lodged in Ludhiana jail in a dacoity case, where they met Rinda’s accomplice Rajbir who lured them to deliver explosives at the locations shared by Rinda.