Police nab jilted lover for setting 22-year-old girl on fire

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, May 10

Gurugram police on Tuesday arrested a 22-year-old jilted lover for allegedly setting a girl on fire, two days before her marriage, police said. The arrested accused revealed that he loved the girl, though she never reciprocated his proposal, and didn’t want her to get married somewhere else.

The girl is being treated in Delhi’s AIIMS, said police.

According to the police, the arrested accused is identified as Jaipal alias Billu, resident of Mehchana village. The matric pass accused is unemployed.

“The accused during investigation revealed that the marriage of the girl was scheduled on May 11. He was unilaterally in love with the victim and did not want the girl to get married elsewhere. So, he planned to burn her. On May 7, he procured petrol in a bottle and on the morning of May 9, he sprinkled petrol on her and set her on fire while she was sleeping. He took the girl’s mobile and fled from the spot, which was broken and thrown somewhere. We have recovered the mobile of victim and probe is on”, said Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP, crime.

The girl’s father moved to police, claiming the accused broke in their house and set her on fire.

“My daughter Seema (24) was supposed to get married on May 11. A neighbour, Jaipal alias Billu, would often eve-tease her, especially whenever she went on roof. It was on Sunday night when I and my daughter were sleeping in a room on the roof, while other members of family were sleeping downstairs. I went out for work early in the morning on Monday. I received a call stating that Billu had entered the room and set her on fire after pouring petrol on her,” Ashok, the father of victim said in his complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered under Sections 326-A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by acid etc), 307 (murder attempt) of the IPC at Farrukhnagar police station.

The crime unit, Farrukhnagar, led by sub inspector Amit Kumar nabbed the accused from Dhankot village on Tuesday. He will be produced before the city court by Wednesday”, said police.