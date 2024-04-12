Police paramilitary forces conduct flag march in Rania

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, April 11

Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections scheduled for May 25, law enforcement officials led a flag march at the Rania police station in Sirsa district as per the directives of Superintendent of Police Vikrant Bhushan.

The march, conducted by both police personnel and paramilitary forces, aimed at instilling confidence in the public regarding the fair and peaceful conduct of the electoral process.

Officers and soldiers participating in the march assured residents of a neutral and secure environment for voting and appealed for cooperation in maintaining peace during the polling.

In an effort to ensure unbiased voting during the polling, the Rania police station organised the flag march, covering various villages in the station’s jurisdiction. Starting from Rania, the march concluded in the town area, encompassing villages like Nanuana, Mangalia, Kharian and Jeevan Nagar.

