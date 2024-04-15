Police recommend cancellation of bus driver’s licence

Ravinder Saini
Mahendragarh, April 14
The district police have recommended the cancellation of the licence of Dharmendra (30), bus driver of GL Public School, Kanina.
The licence was issued by the Regional Transport Authorities (RTA), Narnaul, in 2016. After the cancellation of the licence, he would not be able to drive a commercial vehicle.
A police official said the recommendation had been made by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the incident. Kanina DSP Mohinder Singh is the head while SHO, City Police Station, Kanina, and incharge of CIA Mahendragarh and Narnaul are the members.
“The probe revealed that the bus involved in the mishap was challaned in 2023 and a fine of Rs 15,000 was imposed for plying it without a fitness certificate and not paying taxes. One more person, who consumed liquor with Dharmendra in the bus, was arrested today,” the official said.
Six persons, including the principal, secretary, the driver and his three friends had been arrested so far and efforts were on to arrest the fourth friend. The trio were alcoholics and did not have a permanent source of livelihood, he said.
Meanwhile, sources said district administrative officials, during a meeting with the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights Chairman, Priyank Kanoongo yesterday, told the latter that the school had a total of 18 buses and a majority of them were not complying with the norms laid down in the Surakshit School Vahan Policy. Some of them had been impounded.
