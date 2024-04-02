Police record statement of youth back from Russia

Tribune News Service

Karnal, April 1

The Munak police recorded the statement of Mukesh Kumar (21), a youth who managed to return to India from Russia after being duped with a job offer.

Family members of the youth reached the office of the Superintendent of Police on Monday with a demand of arrest of the accused agents responsible for the condition of his son. However, as the SP was engaged in a video conference, they were unable to meet him and went to Munak police station, where the victim’s statement was recorded.

The kin alleged that Mukesh, along with nearly 250 youths from the country, was forced to join the Russian army in war against Ukraine.

With the help of their family members, Mukesh and his cousin Sunny (24), residents of Rerkalan village in Panipat, contested their cases through lawyers and have now returned to India and reunited with their family members on March 28.

They are still traumatised by recalling the horrific incidents of torture inflicted upon them with cigarette butts, hot iron rods, heated wood, and knives.

The police have already registered a case against six individuals, including Raj Kumar of Rerkalan; Charanjeet and Ali Khwaja of Kurukshetra, Satnam of Assandh, Baljeet Kaur of Raison village, and Abbas Rashid, for cheating them of Rs 35 lakh under the pretext of sending them abroad under sections 406 and 420 of the IPC.

