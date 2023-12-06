Police register cross FIR in 2021-Gurugram mishap

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, December 5

On the orders of the Court of Judicial Magistrate Sanchita, the Gurugram police have registered an FIR in a two-year old road accident case at the Sushant Lok police station. The accident, which involved a collision between a two cars, took place on Golf Course Road near Sector 42 on November 29, 2021.

The police had registered an FIR against the owner of one car, not registering an FIR on the complaint of the other car’s owner, following which he moved court. The court then ordered a second FIR to be registered in the case.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of Parth Sarathi Ahlawat, a resident of Anupam Garden, Delhi. In a petition filed in the court, his lawyer stated that on the day of the accident around 4.45 am, Sarathi was on his way from Gurugram to Delhi when the driver of the other car, crossing the Sector 42/47 Chowk, tried to overtake his vehicle at a high speed.

Ahlawat applied the brakes, but the cars collided. As a result, Ahlawat suffered chest injuries and his car was severely damaged, the statement read.

Responding to the petition filed by Ahlawat, the court ordered an FIR to be registered against the other car’s driver.

A senior police officer said they are investigating the matter and action would be taken as per law.

