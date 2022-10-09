Police register FIR for setting truck on fire

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, October 8

The police have registered an FIR against unknown persons for allegedly setting a truck on fire in Sarawan village on Thursday.

On the complaint of the truck owner, Jawahar Singh of Karnal, an FIR was registered under Section 435 of the IPC.

According to information, a sand-laden truck had allegedly crushed two persons to death near Sarawan village on Tuesday, following which villagers set the vehicle on fire and blocked the Dosarka-Sadhaura road.

The police have also arrested the truck driver, Saddam of Titro village of Saharanpur district in UP.