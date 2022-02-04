Police remand for ex-SHO, residents protest decision

Kaithal, February 3
The former SHO of Cheeka police station in Kaithal, Inspector Jaiveer, who was arrested on Wednesday by a team of the state Vigilance Bureau, allegedly for accepting bribe, was produced in the court on Thursday and was sent to one-day police remand.
The police are yet to recover bribe money from him.
“We have taken Inspector Jaiveer on one-day police remand,” said Inspector Suresh Saini, State Vigilance Bureau, Kaithal.
After the court hearing, residents protested in support of the SHO and handed over a memorandum to the SDM and SP in the matter.
“The SHO was trapped and was arrested without recovery of bribe money from his possession,” said Parmod, a local resident.
He was arrested on the complaint of Chand Ram, a resident of Cheeka district, Kaithal, who had filed a complaint against the accused for demanding a bribe of Rs 5,000 in lieu of disposing a case pending against him at Cheeka police station.
A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against the accused in at Bureau’s Ambala police station.
