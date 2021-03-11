Police remand of two terror suspects extended

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 15

After the completion of 10-day police remand, the Karnal police on Sunday produced four terror suspects — Gurpreet Singh, his brother Amandeep Singh, Parminder Singh and Bhupinder Singh — in court.

The remand period of Gurpreet Singh and his brother Amandeep Singh has been extended by three days. The other two have been sent to judicial custody.

As per sources in the police, Gurpreet and Amandeep would be taken to Nanded in Maharashtra where they had supplied explosives earlier. Besides, they might be taken to Adilabad in Telangana where they were going to deliver three improvised explosive devices (IED).

“We sought extension of police remand of two accused which the court has granted. We have to verify some facts which they have revealed during interrogation in the past 10 days,” said Ganga Ram Punia, Superintendent of Police (SP).

The inquiry revealed that Pakistan-based terror suspect Harvinder Singh Rinda had provided them explosives and drugs through drones in the fields of Ferozepur. Later, these accused delivered the explosives and drugs to the locations shared by Rinda.

On information of the Punjab Police and central agencies that four persons in an SUV were crossing Karnal, the Karnal police intercepted the vehicle at Bastara toll plaza in the wee hours of May 5. During search of the vehicle, the police found three IEDs, a countrymade pistol and 31 live cartridges. The four persons were taken on 10-day police remand.

The investigation revealed that the terror suspects have delivered four consignments in three states Punjab, Haryana and Maharashtra. They have delivered 14 kg heroin in different parts of Punjab.

