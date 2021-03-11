Police rescue kidnapped youth following encounter in Haryana's Panipat

Tribune News Service

Panipat, May 23

The Panipat police rescued a kidnapped youth following an encounter near Rajakheri village on the Kutani road here in the wee hours of Monday.

The police nabbed the two kidnappers after they received bullet injuries in their legs.

The accused have been identified as Neeraj alias Sonu Baba of Bharat Nagar and Sourav of Saini Colony here.

According to police, Neeraj Saini, a shopkeeper, was kidnapped in broad daylight two days ago from Saini Colony in a white-coloured Bolero vehicle. The kidnappers demanded Rs 80 lakh in ransom.

The doctors referred the injured accused to the PGIMS, Rohtak.

The police have registered a case besides nabbing another accused.