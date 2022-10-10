Police secure detention orders under PITNDPS Act

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, October 9

The Sonepat police have secured the detention orders of a habitual offender and notorious drug-peddler under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PITNDPS) Act, 1988, a law under which preventive detention for a period of one year without bail is possible.

Himanshu Garg, Superintendent of Police (SP), said this was the first action in the state after 2008 against a drug-peddler under the PITNDPS Act.

A dossier was submitted by SP Himanshu Garg before the competent authority in Delhi, who passed the orders to detain the accused Rakesh, a resident of Rohna village, in the district jail for a year under this Act.

Garg said Rakesh had been arrested in connection with peddling more than 137 kg of ganja from Odisha in Sonepat district. As per the criminal history of the accused, he was also found booked in Delhi and Punjab in cases related to drug peddling. In these cases, he was found directly involved in the illegal smuggling of drugs from Odisha, he said.

Considering his background, the police collected information and filed a detailed report before the competent authority in Delhi, seeking permission to book him under the Act.