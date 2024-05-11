Police seize 960 capsules of banned drug, 1 held

Yamunanagar, May 10
A police team has arrested a man and recovered 960 capsules of banned drug (tramadol capsules) from his possession.
The accused has been identified as Jaki Rana, alias Joginder, of Fatehpur village of Saharanpur district.
Chamkaur Singh, a police spokesman, said a case had been registered against the accused, Jaki Rana, under the NDPS Act at the police post in Ranjitpur.
He said he was produced in a court here on Thursday which sent him to a two-day police custody.
Raman Chandel, incharge of the Ranjitpur police post, got information that a man was roaming with banned drugs near Nagli village.
After getting information, he formed a team, which caught a man from near Nagli village.
The police searched him in front of Duty Magistrate Kuldeep Singh, Naib Tehsildar of Sadhaura tehsil.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Eminent Punjabi poet Padma Shri Dr Surjit Patar dies at 79
He was also the president of Punjabi Sahit Akademi and was a...
BJP leader who first flagged Prajwal Revanna sex video case arrested in Karnataka's Chitradurga
Whistleblower Devaraje Gowda is accused of leaking these vid...
Interim bail for Arvind Kejriwal till June 1, can’t sign files
Opposing relief in SC, ED cites Amritpal’s plea for release
Pictures: Strong solar storm hits earth; could disrupt communications; creates breathtaking auroras
The ongoing geomagnetic storm has escalated to an "extreme" ...