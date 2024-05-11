Police seize 960 capsules of banned drug, 1 held

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, May 10

A police team has arrested a man and recovered 960 capsules of banned drug (tramadol capsules) from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Jaki Rana, alias Joginder, of Fatehpur village of Saharanpur district.

Chamkaur Singh, a police spokesman, said a case had been registered against the accused, Jaki Rana, under the NDPS Act at the police post in Ranjitpur.

He said he was produced in a court here on Thursday which sent him to a two-day police custody.

Raman Chandel, incharge of the Ranjitpur police post, got information that a man was roaming with banned drugs near Nagli village.

After getting information, he formed a team, which caught a man from near Nagli village.

The police searched him in front of Duty Magistrate Kuldeep Singh, Naib Tehsildar of Sadhaura tehsil.

