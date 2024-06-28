Gurugram: Police stations train staff on new laws

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, June 27

In view of the new laws to be implemented from July 1, a special training session was organised by Gurugram police for the computer operators and clerks posted in police stations on Thursday.

Police Commissioner Vikas Kumar Arora said all the research officers of Gurugram Police are being trained regularly.

In a training session on Thursday ACP cyber-Priyanshu Dewan, gave information regarding the precautions to be taken while uploading the cases filed under the sections of the new law on CCTNS to over 180 computer operators and clerks.

The attendees were informed that the sections of the new law will not be applicable on the cases which have been filed before July 1 and their investigation was pending. The charges which will be filed from July 1 onwards will be filed under the sections of the new laws. The ACP said the complaint sent by any investigation officer for registering the FIR had to be read carefully.

