Police team attacked during raid in Faridabad, 11.7 kg ganja seized

Faridabad, March 29

The police today seized 11.7 kg ganja worth Rs 2 lakh from a couple from Palla area. One of them has been arrested. The police have also booked a case against some of the family members of the suspects for attacking the team during the raid.

The arrested suspect was identified as Anil Kumar. A windowpane of the police’s vehicle also got broken during stone pelting by some persons. No injury was reported. The incident took place in the Roshan Nagar locality of the Palla here after a team of the State Narcotics Control Bureau reached the spot on being informed about some persons being involved in drug peddling here.

The cops seized 11.7 kg ganja from Anil, who was overpowered by the police. A revolver was seized from his possession.

His wife Shalini, who had also been allegedly involved in the activity, managed to slip away.

However, according to police, other family members, including his sister-in-law Ravina and mother-in-law Rajni tried to stop the officials from seizing the narcotics and resorted to pelting stones on the police vehicle.

The police have registered a case against other family members under the NDPS Act and relevant sections of the IPC for creating disturbance in discharge of official duty and resorting to violence. An official said the remaining accused were likely to be arrested soon. — TNS

