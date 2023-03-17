Police team attacked in Nuh, 5 cops injured

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, March 16

Five personnel of the Faridabad police were seriously injured when a criminal, along with family members and villagers, attacked the police team on Wednesday afternoon in Gokulpur in Nuh district.

The police team had gone there to nab the criminal who was involved in a case of tractor trolley theft. The team was held hostage at gunpoint by the accused in a house for two hours. Later, after snatching their mobiles and cash etc, the cops were chased away from there.

After getting information, a team of Nuh police reached the spot and admitted the injured to the hospital. On the complaint of the sub-inspector in-charge of the police team, a case has been registered against 40-50 men and women, including 15 by name, at Punhana police station under various Sections of IPC and the Arms Act.

“All the accused are absconding now. Several police teams are conducting raids to nab them,” said Varun Singla, SP of Nuh. According to the complaint filed by Sub-inspector Jalaluddin of Crime Branch, Uncha in Faridabad, in a case of tractor trolley theft, the Crime Branch had arrested one accused Talim, a resident of Gokulpur village.

During interrogation, he revealed that after stealing the tractor-trolley, he had sold it to fellow villager Ajruddin for Rs 1.4 lakh. To nab Ajruddin, a team of eight police personnel was formed and a raid was conducted at the house of Ajruddin around 4 pm on Wednesday.

Jalaluddin said, “When we reached Ajruddin’s house and called out his name, he climbed on the roof and started making noise. Soon, a lot of people surrounded us. They were carrying arms and sticks and attacked the police team. Many policemen got injured. Then, they took the police party hostage at gunpoint at Ajruddin’s house.