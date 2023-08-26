 Police team attacked in Nuh while trying to arrest violence suspect : The Tribune India

The unit calls for additional force, including women police personnel, and enters the village, where they are attacked by a group of women with stones

IANS

Gurugram, August 26

A police team came under attack while they raided a village in Nuh district in an attempt to arrest a suspect involved in the July 31 communal violence.

The incident took place on Friday morning at Singar village when the team from the Crime Branch's Punhana unit went to arrest the suspect identified as Irshad.

After he was initally nabbed from a bus stand, the locals present at the scene got into an altercation with the Crime Branch team and fled with Irshad to the village, according to the police.

The unit called for additional force, including women police personnel, and entered the village, where they were attacked by a group of women with stones.

As a result, three personnel, including Sub-Inspector Vineet and constable Amar Singh, were injured.

The police had to fire in the air to disperse the attackers.

So far, eight people, including five women, have been arrested, while an FIR has been registered against 15 people.

Irshad, however, is currently absconding.

Meanwhile, with Hindu groups adamant on resuming the Brajmandal Yatra on August 28, Internet services will remain suspended in Nuh from August 26 to August 29.

DC Dhirender Khadgata said it was a precautionary measure to maintain law and order in the district.

