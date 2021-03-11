Karnal police to auction 397 unclaimed vehicles

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, August 19

The police will auction a total of 397 vehicles, which have been lying unclaimed at various police stations, posts and the Police Lines of the district, on September 2.

The police said these vehicles were impounded in various criminal cases and had been lying abandoned for the past several months. The auction would be carried as the police station and the police lines had limited space. Several vehicles were shifted recently to the Police Lines’ malkhana, but many of them were still parked in the police stations, leading to space crunch there, a source in the department said. There are 18 police stations and 16 police posts in the district.

These vehicles will be auctioned in phase I while others would be auctioned after completion of legal formalities, an official said.

Karnal SP Ganga Ram Punia said they had sent the list of the vehicles to the Deputy Commissioner’s office. Persons who want to participate in the auction can view the list of the vehicles in Room No. 24 on the first floor of the Karnal Mini Secretariat during any working day. They can also inspect the vehicles the Police Lines’ malkhana.

“The auction will be held under the supervision of the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) at the new police lines at 11 am on September 2. The bidders have to deposit Rs 1 lakh as security. The successful bidder will have to then deposit 25 per cent of the amount at the spot and the remaining within three days. If he fails to do so then the security deposit and the 25 per cent of the bid amount will be confiscated,” Mayank Bhardwaj, City Magistrate, said.

The ADC will have the rights to accept or reject the bid and the auction of the vehicle would be conducted in the same condition in which it is parked, he added.

Bidders to deposit Rs 1 lakh security

The list of the vehicles can be viewed at Room No. 24 on the first floor of the Karnal Mini Secretariat

The vehicles can be inspected at the Police Lines’ malkhana

The auction will be held under the supervision of the ADC at the new police lines at 11 am on September 2

The bidders have to deposit Rs 1 lakh as security. The successful bidder will have to deposit 25% of the amount at the spot and the remaining within three days

#karnal