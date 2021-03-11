Kurukshetra Police to crack down on illegal travel agents, IELTS coaching centres

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, April 24

With 18 cases under the Immigration Act coming to light since January in Kurukshetra, the police have planned to tighten the noose around unregistered travel agents and IELTS coaching centres in the district. During the corresponding period last year, 12 cases were registered.

A total of 31 cases were registered in 2021. However, five cases were cancelled later. During the investigation of the registered cases, 25 agents were arrested.

Recently, the Kurukshetra police booked two men under the Immigration Act and on charges of abetment to suicide after a Pehowa youth, Sanjot, who had left for the USA, died under mysterious circumstances in Tanzania on April 12. Another agent was booked in a separate case after a 23-year-old youth from Pehowa, who had left for Italy, allegedly went missing. He was allegedly being sent through an illegal route.

Kurukshetra Superintendent of Police Anshu Singla told The Tribune, “An increase in the number of cases under the Immigration Act is being witnessed. While there were 12 cases from January 1 to April 18 last year, 18 cases have been registered during the corresponding period this year. People are keen on going abroad in search of opportunities. They give away their hard-earned money to unregistered travel agents and other people, and that, too, in cash. Not only their savings are spent, they also take loans to give money to such agents and later repent. People should avoid such transactions and only approach verified agents.”

“We also appeal to the public to be aware and not get lured by such agents. A crackdown will be launched on unauthorised travel agents and IELTS centres being run in the district,” the SP said.

