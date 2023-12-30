Police to launch ‘Safe Journey’ initiative for women in Gurugram

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, December 29

In an initiative to ensure the safety of women travelling alone in Gurugram, the Haryana Police will introduce an emergency contact number, #112.

Under the ‘Safe Journey’ initiative, the police will be provided with details, including the name, mobile number and departure as well as arrival locations, of the women. For this, they will have to dial the given number and get themselves registered. The Haryana 112 team will maintain a record of her whereabouts until she reaches her destination safely.

“When alone, a woman can dial 112 and ask for her trip to be monitored. The police will be virtually present during the entire trip to ensure her safety. Women travelling alone must avail this facility,” said DCP (Traffic) Virender Vij. The initiative has been lauded by some, while others raised doubts about getting unnecessary calls from the police control room. Putting such talk to rest, DCP Vij said the frequency of calls would depend on the length of the trip.

He said calls would be made once an hour in case of a long trip and the location would be automatically delinked when a woman reaches her destination.

The Haryana Police is also planning to introduce a WhatsApp number to ensure women’s safety on roads. They are also preparing a database of drivers of autorickshaws and public transport in the state. — TNS

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram