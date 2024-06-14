Police to use speech-to-text feature for filing FIRs

Chandigarh, June 13
Haryana Police will now employ speech-to-text technological feature for filing FIRs and daily reports.
During a meeting of DGP Shatrujeet Kapur with districts' SPs and ADGP (Cyber) OP Singh, IG Telecom Y Puran Kumar today, it was mentioned that a speech-to-text feature for FIR and daily reports has been developed and work on it has commenced.
Directions have been given to all police superintendents to encourage investigation officers to use this technology to enhance their efficiency.
"This would save time and enable them to work more conveniently and efficiently. Officers were also asked to provide feedback on using this technology so that any shortcomings could be addressed promptly," informed the police spokesperson.
Kapur also reviewed the CCTNS (Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems) and ICJS (Interoperable Criminal Justice System).
