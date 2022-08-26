Police told to expedite probe in suicide case

Rohtak, August 25
The Petition Committee of the Haryana Legislative Assembly has asked the local police authorities to expedite investigation into the suicide case of Pardeep Sigar (28), a teacher at Meham polytechnic.
The newly wed teacher allegedly ended his life by consuming poison on June 13. Pardeep’s family members maintain that he committed suicide due to harassment by some of his colleagues.
The police registered an FIR under Sections 306 and 34 for abetment to suicide on the basis of a complaint lodged by Pardeep’s father Jaiveer. A special investigation team was also constituted to probe the matter.
The family members of the deceased lodged a complaint with the Haryana Assembly Speaker, expressing dissatisfaction with the police investigation. Following that, the matter was referred to the Petitions Committee of the Assembly.
