Police training centre gets cyber lab

Gurugram, June 11
Commissioner of Police Vikas Kumar Arora inaugurated a CY-Lab (cyber lab) on Tuesday at the Gurugram cyber police training center in the cyber east police station. The facility has been set up with the objective of taking effective action against cybercrime and criminals.
DCP (cyber) Siddhant Jain said the main objective of setting up CY-LAB is to keep an eye on cyber criminals, monitor them and neutralise crimes committed by them.
This center would also serve as a suitable medium to provide information related to cybercrimes, to overcome technical problems arising in research and to assist police research officers in taking effective action against criminals with technical assistance.
Additionally, data related to legal evidence found in forensic computers and digital storage mediums will be collected and stored safely.
“To make investigation officers more efficient, IT/cyber expert will be called and information related to new technical facts and training will be given them in this lab,” said Arora.
