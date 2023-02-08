Policy for certification of Ayush facilities notified

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 7

The Haryana Government today implemented “Policy for certification and standardisation of Ayush facilities” to promote the Ayush system and related facilities.

Health institutes to get ratings Hospitals and wellness centres that have attained full-fledged accreditation by National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH) would be recognised by the state government as “Ayush swarna” with five-star rating

The Ayush entities that have attained pre-accreditation entry level standards by NABH in their respective category would be recognised by the state government as “Ayush rajat” with three-star rating.

The Ayush entities which maintain NABH accreditation for five years continuously after having “Ayush swarna” recognition/certification in their respective category would be recognised by the state government as “Ayush heerak” with seven-star rating.

Giving information in this regard, Haryana Home, Health and Ayush Minister Anil Vij said this policy would remain in force till October 31, 2027, and a notification had been issued today.

The objective of the policy is to enhance the coverage of healthcare system through cost-effective Ayush medical services by focusing on core competency areas of Ayush through identification and operationalisation of a network of Ayush dispensaries or clinics, panchkarma centres, and Ayush hospitals.

The recognition/certification would remain valid till the validity of NABH accreditation, he added.

The infrastructure facilities in the existing government ayurvedic hospitals/ dispensaries will be upgraded as per the standards of NABH to improve the quality of services.

Vij said the Government would strengthen the governance systems by increasing the capacity of the Department of Ayush, Haryana, by way of strengthening three blocks of people, processes and technology. The government would try to increase the budgetary allocation to the sector. A state-wide awareness programme would be prepared to increase the adoption of ayush system of medicine by the people at large. A robust institutional framework would be put in place so that various stakeholders could come together to collaborate in the promotion of the sector. The Department of Ayush to set up a facilitation desk for the information and support of the investors, he added.

Ayush Minister said the Director-General, ayush, being the competent authority would examine/scrutinise the applications, through a committee or otherwise and clearly recommend for approval/rejection of the certification.