Policy paralysis leading to suicides, claims Bhupinder Hooda

Chandigarh, June 6
Rampant unemployment and “policy paralysis” of the state government are proving fatal for youths of Haryana, said former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda.
Hooda expressed his concern over reports of youths suffering from unemployment committing suicide. He said this was neither good for society nor for the government. “This drowning of educated, deserving youth in despair is the result of the government failures.”
“The suicide by Dr Pradeep, a PhD holder from Karnal, due to unemployment, tells to what extent unemployment has increased. For the past several years, Haryana is facing the highest unemployment in the entire country,” he said.
The latest CMIE figures show that the state currently has the highest unemployment rate in the country. “This is the reason that due to the lack of work, desperate youths are getting caught in the grip of drugs and crime. Many youths are taking steps like suicide due to depression.”
Hooda said it was the responsibility of the government to fill the vacant posts in different government departments, create new posts and generate employment through industrial development.
