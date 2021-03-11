Policy to regularise sub-division of plots within Karnal MC limits ready

Tribune News Service

Karnal, June 7

In a major relief to the residents living in the municipal limits, the state government has prepared a policy which will not only allow the owners to get their plots regularised that they had divided illegally, but also permit the regularisation of the fresh sub-division of the plots located in the planned scheme developed prior to 1980.

The Principal Secretary, Haryana Urban Local Bodies has issued a letter in this regard, saying the government has prepared a policy under Section 398 of the Haryana Municipal Act 1973, and Haryana Municipal Corporation Act 1994 to regularise the illegal sub-division of the plots/permission for the sub-division of residential plots in town planning schemes, rehabilitation schemes, Improvement Trust schemes situated in the municipal areas of Haryana. The policy is expected to be implemented from June 12 and the duration to get the sub-division regularised for six months, said Naresh Narwal, Commissioner, Karnal Municipal Corporation.

Presently sub-division building plans are not passed due to which residents living in large areas have either divided their plots illegally or are waiting for policy for the sub-division of plots. They had raised this demand on several occasions in front of the CM.

With the increase in the density of the population in the municipal areas and also the rise of demand for homes, the original allotted plot got sub-divided illegally by the owners concerned, he added. “In view of the demand received from public, there is a need to regularise these illegally sub-divided plots and also permit plot owners to rationally sub-divide the originally allotted plots,” said the Commissioner. The applicant has to file application after filling a proforma in the office of Commissioner. Form A is for regularising already divided plots, while form-B is for the fresh regularisation of the division of the plots.

In Karnal city, Model Town, Ram Nagar, Prem Nagar, Sant Nagar, Diwan Iqbal Colony, Nyaypuri, Ramesh Nagar, New Ramesh Nagar, Indira Colony, Chaudhary House Colony would be covered. The plots of the Housing Board, which were transferred to the corporation, would not be covered under this scheme.

Eligibility criteria

The minimum plot size for regularisation and new sub-division should be 200 sq m and above. Besides, the size of the sub-divided plot should not be less than 100 sq m. These plots should have parking provisions within the plots as per the guidelines of the Haryana Building Code 2017.