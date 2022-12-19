Political parties interfering in Haryana gurdwara affairs: Jagdish Singh Jhinda

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, December 18

A day after tendering resignation from the ad hoc Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC), former president Jagdish Singh Jhinda today accused political parties of interfering in gurdwara management affairs and announced to meet the Akal Takht Jathedar for guidance.

HSGMC elections We will request the Haryana Government to constitute a three-member committee under the chairmanship of a retired judge for halkabandi and preparation of votes for the HSGMC elections. — Jagdish Singh Jhinda, HSGMC Ex-prez

He was nominated as member of the ad hoc HSGMC panel among 38 other members by the state government. However, facing pressure from members of the earlier committee who were not included in the new committee, Jhinda tendered his resignation on Saturday.

Today, he held a meeting with his supporters at Gurdwara Chhevin Patshahi in Kurukshetra to decide the future course of action.

Jhinda said, “I fail to understand why political parties are interfering in the management of gurdwaras in Haryana. Earlier, the Congress included its loyalists in the committee and now the BJP has done the same. Sikh community never interferes in affairs of the RSS. Will it (RSS) allow other political parties to interfere in its affairs, then why political parties are interfering in the HSGMC and the management of gurdwaras?”

“It has been decided that we will meet the Akal Takht Jathedar on Monday to raise the issues related to the HSGMC and seek his guidance. It has been also decided to strengthen the old Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee. We will hold district-wise meetings, form a 25-member core committee and five-member action committee to decide the future course of action, and make preparations for the HSGMC elections. The Badal group and other political parties may field their candidates in the gurdwara elections, and we will also field our candidates,” Jhinda said.

“We will request the Haryana Government to constitute a three-member committee under the chairmanship of a retired judge for the halkabandi and preparation of votes for the HSGMC elections, which should be conducted within six months,” he said.

Jhinda further said, “A majority of the members who struggled for the formation of the committee were ignored. The newly appointed committee members will elect the executive body on December 21, but it is purely a government panel. I have no grudges against the CM and the government, but I couldn’t ignore the sentiments of the Sikh sangat, so I resigned. The government should have consulted the community leaders before appointing members.”

#akal takht #Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee HSGMC #Jagdish Singh Jhinda #kurukshetra #Sikhs