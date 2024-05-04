 Karnal: Political parties step up efforts to woo rural, young voters : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
Lok Sabha candidates reach out to voters in villages during their campaigns by holding roadshows, rallies

Ex-CM Manohar Lal Khattar during a roadshow. Varun Gulati



Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, May 3

As the Lok Sabha elections draw near, political parties have intensified their efforts to secure victory by targeting not only urban voters, but also the youth and rural communities. Candidates across party lines are engaging in extensive outreach initiatives, pledging to address their concerns and promising to advocate for their interests in Parliament.

Congress candidate Divyanshu Budhiraja campaigns in Assandh on Friday. Varun Gulati

Former Chief Minister and BJP candidate Manohar Lal Khattar is holding roadshows in rural areas of the Lok Sabha constituency, aiming to personally connect with the voters. So far, he has held two roadshows — in the villages of Assandh and the Nilokheri Assembly segments and in the Israna Assembly segment. He is getting a good response from people. “During the roadshows, people extend warm welcome. We will win all 10 seats in Haryana,” claimed Khattar during a programme in Nissing. Besides, BJP’s ‘Panna Pramukhs’ and other office bearers are also making all out efforts to reach out to people, urging them to vote in their favour.

CM Nayab Singh Saini, his wife Suman Saini, BJP Gharaunda MLA and convener of Lok Sabha elections Harvinder Kalyan, Indri MLA Ram Kumar Kashyap, former Mayor Renu Bala Gupta, former CM Khattar’s media coordinator Jagmohan Anand, district president Yogendra Rana and other office-bearers are also holding meetings in different areas to woo the voters.

Congress candidate Divyanshu Budhiraja, who himself is a youth, is holding meetings in different areas, assuring them to address their issues, if elected. Budhiraja is making people aware of his vision for the constituency and is also highlighting the shortcomings of the former CM Khattar’s government over the past nine years.

Budhiraja said he was going among people to highlight the alleged failures of the former CM Khattar’s government in the past nine-and-a-half years. “Apart from reaching out to urban voters, we are reaching out to rural voters by visiting villages to highlight the issues faced by people during the Khattar regime. His own party has already removed him from the post of the CM,” said Budhiraja.

Assandh MLA Shamsher Singh Gogi, former MLAs Narendra Sangwan, Bhimsen Mehta, Rakesh Kamboj and other senior leaders are also leaving no stone unturned to ensure the victory of the Congress candidate.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Sharad Panwar) candidate Maratha Virender Verma, BSP candidate Inderjeet (Navjot) Jalmana and JJP candidate Devender Singh Kadyan are also reaching out to these people to know their concerns. Verma started election campaigns from villages on Thursday. He said, “All sections of society are supporting us and we will win the seat by a huge margin,” said Verma.

