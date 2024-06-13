 Poll code out of way, Karnal MC floats tenders for 33 projects : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • Poll code out of way, Karnal MC floats tenders for 33 projects

Poll code out of way, Karnal MC floats tenders for 33 projects

Poll code out of way, Karnal MC floats tenders for 33 projects

Repair of manholes is among the projects to be undertaken. Photo: Varun Gulati



Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, June 12

With the lifting of the model code of conduct, the Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) has initiated steps to accelerate development in the city. It has floated tenders for 33 major projects. These initiatives are primarily focused on the upgrade of infrastructure in various colonies and villages within the municipal limits.

As per the authorities, the tendering process, which was put on hold due to the enforcement of the model code of conduct, has now resumed. Among the top priorities are the repair and construction of manholes across different wards, beautification of parks, operation and maintenance of stormwater disposal points and the installation of tubewells for an improved water supply. The authorities claimed that these projects would help in the improvement of drainage systems and public amenities.

“We have floated tenders for various projects and the works will start as soon as the agencies are finalised,” said Abhishek Meena, Commissioner, KMC.

The KMC has floated tenders for the construction of new manholes in Wards 11-16. Besides, a separate tender for the repair of sewer lines and manholes on the Kunjpura road of Ward-12 and various streets near City Dispensary in Ward-15 has been floated.

A tubewell will be installed along with water pipelines near Chamba Colony in Ward-8 for ensuring a smooth supply for the residents, said an official of the KMC.

Other projects include the beautification of a chowk in front of Jatton Gate (Ward-15), the construction of entry gate and streets (Ward-15), renovation of park in Ward-2, and comprehensive sewer line repairs across multiple wards. The plan also covers the cleaning and repair of stormwater pipes and chambers in sectors 7, 8, 8-part 2, and 9 of Ward-9, renovation of Pal Dharamshala, construction of gazebos in Sector-13 parks in Ward-10 and the renovation of Kalidas Rangsala opposite the Karna Stadium in Ward-11.

Besides, the installation of stainless steel signage boards in different locations, including Vikas Colony, Kanika Vihar (Ward-5), Rajiv Puram, Bank Colony, Vikas Nagar, Narinder Colony, SP Colony, Nirmal Vihar, and DC Colony Ward-3, have also been included in these tenders, the official said.

A tender has also been floated to hire a pock lane machine, crane, JCB machine, tractor, trolley and water tanker for different purposes, he added.

The old age home at Kambopura village in Ward-6 will also be renovated. A tender has also been floated for toilets and urinals at Chhoti Mangal Pur School. Besides, Citizen Facilitation Centres will be set up in the municipal corporation limits.

Infra upgrade on cards

  • These projects are primarily focused on the upgrade of infrastructure in various colonies and villages within the municipal limits of Karnal.
  • Among the top priorities are the repair and construction of manholes across different wards, beautification of parks, operation and maintenance of stormwater disposal points and the installation of tubewells for an improved water supply.

