Poll din ends, voting tomorrow

Ambala, November 7

Campaigning for the Zila Parishad elections here came to an end on Monday evening. With roadshows, door-to-door campaigning, corner meetings and social media streaming, the parties and Independent candidates made all-out efforts to woo voters and reach out to maximum people.

As many as 122 candidates are in the fray from 15 wards of Ambala. The polling will be held on Wednesday.

While the BJP and AAP have introduced candidates on all 15 seats, the BSP and INLD have fielded candidates on eight and five seats, respectively. The JJP has introduced 12 candidates without a symbol, while the Haryana Jan Chetna Party has also extended its support to five Independent candidates.

As many as 4,63,302 voters are eligible to decide the fate of the candidates at 599 booths.

Ambala Deputy Commissioner Dr Priyanka Soni said, “The polling for the zila parishad and block samiti will be held on November 9 while the polling for the posts of sarpanch and panch will be held on November 12. As many as 52 duty magistrates have been appointed for the poll.”

Meanwhile, the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) called on the voters to vote against the BJP and JJP-supported candidates in the zila parishad election.

In a video released, Malkeet Singh, district president, BKU (Charuni), said, “As per the directions received from president Gurnam Singh Charuni, the union will support the candidates who are associated with the union and also those who supported the farm agitation. We appeal to the public to vote against the BJP and the JJP candidates.”

Meanwhile, BJP district chief Rajesh Batoura said, “We have been receiving good response in all 15 wards and the BJP candidates will win the zila parishad elections.”

In Kurukshetra, 135 candidates are in the fray from 17 wards of zila parishad.

Kurukshetra Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Sharma said, “There are 74 sensitive and 93 hypersensitive booths in Kurukshetra and a close watch will be kept on all such booths.”