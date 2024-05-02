Poll officer issues election guidelines

Chandigarh, May 1
Haryana’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anurag Agarwal has announced guidelines for the General Election 2024, coinciding with the commencement of the nomination process.
He said two-wheelers must be utilised for election campaigning in compliance with traffic regulations. Convoys exceeding 10 vehicles (excluding security vehicles) are prohibited. In case of inclusion of Union ministers, state ministers, or other dignitaries in large convoys, they must be split into groups of 10 vehicles with a minimum 100-metre distance between each convoy.
Apart from it, motorcycles are allowed to display flags. Each bike is permitted only one flag. Furthermore, the inclusion of animals and children in school uniforms in road shows is strictly prohibited. Loudspeakers installed on public platforms or vehicles are banned for use between 10 pm and 6 am during the election campaign.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Violence, chaos erupts in US universities as protesters and counter-protesters clash over war in Gaza
15 people were injured during the UCLA confrontation, includ...
On Supreme Court order, Election Commission tells CEOs to secure symbol units for 45 days after results
Poll panel wants necessary storage infrastructure in place t...