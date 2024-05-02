Poll officer issues election guidelines

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 1

Haryana’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anurag Agarwal has announced guidelines for the General Election 2024, coinciding with the commencement of the nomination process.

He said two-wheelers must be utilised for election campaigning in compliance with traffic regulations. Convoys exceeding 10 vehicles (excluding security vehicles) are prohibited. In case of inclusion of Union ministers, state ministers, or other dignitaries in large convoys, they must be split into groups of 10 vehicles with a minimum 100-metre distance between each convoy.

Apart from it, motorcycles are allowed to display flags. Each bike is permitted only one flag. Furthermore, the inclusion of animals and children in school uniforms in road shows is strictly prohibited. Loudspeakers installed on public platforms or vehicles are banned for use between 10 pm and 6 am during the election campaign.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.