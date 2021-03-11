Poll schedule for two RS seats released

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 24

Returning Officer RK Nandal today released the election schedule to fill the two vacant Rajya Sabha seats in the state.

Nandal said the candidates could fill their nominations papers till May 31 from 11 am to 3 pm. The scrutiny of the papers would be done on June 1 at 10 am and the nominations could be withdrawn before 3 pm on June 3. The nomination papers might be delivered by a candidate or by any of his proposers to the Returning Officer or to the Under Secretary (Assistant Returning Officer) Vishnu Dev at their office located in the Haryana Vidhan Sabha Secretariat, Chandigarh.

He said the voting would be held on June 10 from 9 am to 4 pm.