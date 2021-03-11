Poll schedule for two RS seats released

Chandigarh, May 24
Returning Officer RK Nandal today released the election schedule to fill the two vacant Rajya Sabha seats in the state.
Nandal said the candidates could fill their nominations papers till May 31 from 11 am to 3 pm. The scrutiny of the papers would be done on June 1 at 10 am and the nominations could be withdrawn before 3 pm on June 3. The nomination papers might be delivered by a candidate or by any of his proposers to the Returning Officer or to the Under Secretary (Assistant Returning Officer) Vishnu Dev at their office located in the Haryana Vidhan Sabha Secretariat, Chandigarh.
He said the voting would be held on June 10 from 9 am to 4 pm.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Health Minister Dr Vijay Singla sacked on corruption charges, arrested
Mohali court sends Singla, aide to 3-day police remand | Won...
Vijay Singla bribery case: 'Audio clip' of Rs 5 lakh deal did the duo in
Singla and his OSD and nephew Pradeep Kumar are purportedly ...
In message to China, Quad opposes altering status quo
Calls for rules-based order in Indo-Pacific region
ASI says deities in Qutub Minar complex can't be allowed
It’s not place of worship and existing status of monument co...