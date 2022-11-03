All eyes on Bhajan Lal's grandson as polling is on for Adampur bypoll in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, November 3

Around 22.51 per cent people voted in the Adampur Assembly bypoll in the first four hours.

Polling is going on peacefully as there are no reports of any untoward incidents.

The polling started at 7am at 80 polling booths in 57 villages of Adampur assembly segment.

The main contestants are BJP nominee Bhavya Bishnoi, Congress candidate Jai Prakash, INLD candidate Kurda Ram Nambardar and AAP’s Satinder Singh.

While Jai Prakash is not a registered voter in Adampur, other candidates voted in their respective villages in the morning.

Bhavya, father Kuldeep Bishnoi, mother Renuka and grandmother Jasma Devi voted at a booth in Adampur.

Nambardar cast his vote at native Balsamand village while Satinder Singh exercised his franchise at native Nyoli Khurd village.

Political experts say the stakes are high for four-time MLA from Adampur, Kuldeep Bishnoi, as he had resigned from the assembly to join the BJP after leaving the Congress.