Polling booths in high-rises a success, turnout up by 10%

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, May 26

The idea of setting up polling booths in condominiums and high-rise buildings proved to be a major success in the Gurgaon constituency.

As many as 32,987 voters exercised their franchise at these 52 polling stations, which is 53.62 per cent of the total 61,248 voters. In the last General Election, the average turnout of these areas was 40 to 45 per cent.The administration is expecting the figures to cross an estimated average of 60 per cent this time.

Setting up 52 polling booths in common areas of residential societies has been cited as one of the best ideas to facilitate voting by locals.

The district administration now wants to go for a similar ‘comfortable’ booth model for the forthcoming Vidhan Sabha elections in the state.

Speaking to The Tribune, Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav said, “The response to these booths has been more than what we expected. The voter and polling staff feedback proved that AC clubs, refreshments and water arrangements by resident welfare associations motivated more people to vote and eased the voting process.”

“We will work in Vidhan Sabha poll to ensure we have maximum polling booths like this. It will reduce queues and boost polling percentage,” he added.

This time 34 polling stations in Badshahpur Assembly constituency and 18 polling stations in Gurgaon Assembly constituency were set up in high-rise societies or areas with low voting percentage in the last election. The final voting report is yet to be released by the Election Commission, but on the basis of the information received from these polling stations, the rate of voting has been more than 60 at many places.

As many as 69.75 per cent voters turned up to exercise their franchise at the polling station set up in Club House Surrey Homes Crescent Park Society in Sector 92 of Badshahpur Assembly constituency.

At polling booth in the club house of Mapsko Casabella Society in Sector 82, 830 of 1,270 registered constituents cast their votes. At NBCC Club House in Sector 89, 671 out of the 1,039 electorates cast their votes.

In New Town Heights of Sector 90, 1,081 of the 1,714 registered voters exercised their franchise. At polling booth 232 located in Corona Optus located in Sector 37-C, 852 of 1,352 people cast their votes.

