Polling for Panchayati Raj bodies in Aug-Sept

SEC issue notification for preparation of voters’ list

Polling for Panchayati Raj bodies in Aug-Sept

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 15

Haryana is set for the battle of votes for the three-tier Panchayati Raj institutions in August/September this year.

In fact, the countdown has begun for the PRIs (panchayat, panchayat samiti and zila parishad) polls, with the State Election Commission (SEC) issuing notification for the preparation of the voters’ list. The date for the final publication of the voters’ list has been fixed as July 22.

Any time after July 22

The SEC will be ready to hold elections of PRIs immediately after the final publication of the voters list on July 22. —Dhanpat Singh, State election commissioner

The preparation of the ward-wise draft voters’ list will be undertaken from May 23 to June 13, while the voters’ list will be published in June. The voters can file their claims and objections before the District Electoral Office (DEO) by June 21.

The last date for the disposal of the claims by the DEO has been fixed as June 28.The voters can file appeal before the Deputy Commissioner (DC) against the decision of the DEO by July 1. The DC will dispose of the appeals by July 6, paving the way for the final publication of the electoral rolls on July 22.

Sources said it took 25 to 32 days after the final publication of the voters’ list to conduct the elections. “The SEC will be ready to hold these elections immediately after the final publication of the voters list on July 22,” Dhanpat Singh, State Election Commissioner, told The Tribune today.

Meanwhile, the polls will set the mood for the municipal elections in Haryana. Though the PRIs elections are not contested on party symbols by major parties, including the BJP and the Congress, the municipal polls are usually contested on party symbols by the parties.

However, the AAP, still basking in the glory of its historic win in neighbouring Punjab, has announced to contest by the PRIs and municipal elections on party symbol.

This is the first election after the Haryana Panchayat Raj Act, 2020, was notified by the state government last year. Under the new rules, there is 50% quota for women and 8% quota for backward classes.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana

BKU split: Senior leader parts ways to form 'apolitical' farmer outfit, hits out at Tikait brothers

2
World

Two Sikh traders shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar; Punjab CM, parties, SGPC condemn killing

3
World

Gunman kills 10 in 'racially motivated' shooting at Buffalo grocery store in US, suspect arrested

4
Sports

Indian badminton team creates history, wins maiden Thomas Cup title

5
J & K

Katra bus fire: Little-known outfit claims responsibility, J-K Police say 'terror' angle not ruled out

6
Nation

No shortcuts, must go back to the people: Rahul, Sonia announce mass contact from October 2

7
Haryana

After wheat export ban, Centre extends procurement deadline

8
Himachal

Forest fire at Air Force Station in Kasauli leaves four injured

9
Haryana

Blistering weather conditions prevail across Haryana, Punjab; Gurugram sizzles at 48.1 degrees Celsius

10
Entertainment

Ira Khan shuts down trolls, shares another birthday photo dump with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare and Fatima Sana Shaikh

Don't Miss

View All
France to help conserve City Beautiful heritage
Chandigarh

France to help conserve City Beautiful heritage

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village
Bathinda

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village

Hello Kashmir: The Valley is seeing a tourism boom
Features

Hello Kashmir: The Valley is seeing a tourism boom

‘Soul Connection’: Little Muslim girl clings to elderly Sikh pilgrim in a shrine in Pakistan, refuses to go back to her mother
Trending

'Soul Connection': Watch little Muslim girl clinging to elderly Sikh pilgrim in a shrine in Pakistan, refuses to go back to her mother

Only one teacher at 44 government primary schools in Jhajjar district
Haryana

Only one teacher at 44 government primary schools in Jhajjar district

Muktsar girl follows in mum’s footsteps, joins Oz Air Force
Diaspora

Muktsar girl follows in mum's footsteps, joins Royal Australian Air Force

20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls
Diaspora

Canada: 20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls

Indian climber Baljeet Kaur scales two 8,000m peaks in Nepal within two weeks
Himachal

Indian climber Baljeet Kaur scales two 8,000m peaks in Nepal in two weeks

Top News

Delhi breaches 49 degree mark amid heatwave; dust, thunderstorm in Punjab and Haryana today

Delhi breaches 49 degree mark amid heatwave; dust, thunderstorm in Punjab and Haryana today

Heavy rainfall predicted in Kerala

California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack; 1 dead, 5 hurt

California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack; 1 dead, 5 hurt

The shooting occurred during a lunch banquet after a morning...

After wheat export ban, Centre extends procurement deadline

After wheat export ban, Centre extends procurement deadline

Experts call it ‘knee-jerk’ reaction | Govt also mulls bonus...

Two Sikh traders shot in Pak; punish assailants, says MEA

Two Sikh traders shot in Pakistan; punish assailants, says MEA

SGPC, Punjab CM Mann condemn targeted killings

India adds record 88 lakh jobs in April: CMIE report

India adds record 88 lakh jobs in April: CMIE report

Cities

View All

Post GMC fire in Amritsar, dry transformers installed to check future mishaps

Post GMC fire in Amritsar, dry transformers installed to check future mishaps

Fire at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital a wake-up call for others?

Bhagtanwala dumping ground: Garbage keeps burning here from time to time, anyone listening?

Breaking wheat-paddy cycle, Amritsar brothers grow exotic produce

Two more drug-overdose deaths reported in Amritsar district

Awareness can help tackle drug menace, says Navjot Singh Sidhu

Awareness can help tackle drug menace, says Navjot Singh Sidhu

First 42,000 EV buyers in city to ride high on incentive

First 42,000 Electric Vehicles buyers in Chandigarh to ride high on incentive

Three bags of 'arms & ammo' found in car boot at Mohali

Day after toddler was charred, farmer booked

Chandigarh sees 8 fresh cases

Open House: What steps should the UT police take to check snatching incidents?

Mercury crosses 49°C in Delhi; relief expected today: IMD

Mercury crosses 49°C in Delhi; relief expected today: IMD

Rajiv Kumar takes charge as 25th Chief Election Commissioner

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal forays into Kerala, announces political alliance with Twenty20

Mundka fire: NHRC issues notice to Delhi government, to send team for on-spot probe

Kejriwal to hold meeting of AAP MLAs on BJP's anti-encroachment drive

Tubewell malfunctions, residents bear the brunt

Tubewell malfunctions, residents bear the brunt

German boys infuse soccer spirit among YFC trainees

Armed robbers target bakery, loot Rs 4,500 cash

YUVAA actors enact Oscar Wilde's one-act tragedy Salome in Punjabi

Open House: What measures should the police take to safeguard people from cyber frauds?

Eradication of social evils real tribute to martyrs: Harjot Singh Bains

Eradication of social evils real tribute to martyrs: Harjot Singh Bains

Creating awareness among traders about their rights: ‘Jago Vyapari Abhiyan’ starts

Covid-19: Two test positive in Ludhiana district

Bacterial blight-resistant rice variety gets approval

Drug peddler couple nabbed with 2-kg opium, 1-quintal poppy husk

Admn intensifies anti-dengue drive, identifies 15 hotspots

Admn intensifies anti-dengue drive, identifies 15 hotspots

Encroachment on pond land in Vikas Colony, PLC writes to CM

City lads lose to Amritsar in Hot Weather Cricket Championship

Sr Dy Mayor opposes garbage charges in water, sewerage bill

As mercury soars, Health Dept cautions residents