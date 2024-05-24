 Polling in Haryana for 10 Lok Sabha seats on Saturday; ex-CM Khattar, Union ministers in fray : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Polling in Haryana for 10 Lok Sabha seats on Saturday; ex-CM Khattar, Union ministers in fray

Polling in Haryana for 10 Lok Sabha seats on Saturday; ex-CM Khattar, Union ministers in fray

BJP had won all 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state in 2019 General Election

Polling in Haryana for 10 Lok Sabha seats on Saturday; ex-CM Khattar, Union ministers in fray

Photo for representational purpose only. PTI



PTI

Chandigarh, May 24

Polling in the 10 Lok Sabha constituencies in Haryana and for the Karnal Assembly bypoll will be held on Saturday that will decide the fate of 223 candidates, including big guns like former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Congress’s Kumari Selja.

A total of 223 candidatesؙ—207 men and 16 women—are in the fray in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha polls and more than 2 crore people are eligible to vote in the state.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini is contesting the Karnal byelection.

Voting will be held from 7 am to 6 pm.

The BJP had won all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana in the 2019 General Election.

For the Lok Sabha elections, Union ministers Rao Inderjit Singh and Krishan Pal Gurjar, former chief minister Manohar Lal and Congress heavyweights Kumari Selja and Deepender Singh Hooda are among the candidates.

Khattar, the BJP candidate from Karnal, is facing Haryana Youth Congress president Divyanshu Budhiraja.

Haryana is witnessing a direct fight between the ruling BJP and opposition Congress on most seats. However, seats like Hisar are witnessing a multi-cornered contest.

From Hisar, Power Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala, an Independent MLA who joined the BJP ahead of the polls, is pitted against two members of the Chautala clan—JJP’s Naina Chautala and INLD’s Sunaina Chautala. Congress’ Jai Prakash is also in the fray.

The BJP has fielded industrialist and former Congress MP Naveen Jindal from Kurukshetra. He is facing AAP’s state unit chief Sushil Gupta and INLD’s Abhay Singh Chautala.

Union minister Inderjit Singh and Krishan Pal Gurjar are seeking re-election from Gurugram and Faridabad seats, respectively. The Congress has fielded its senior leader Raj Babbar from Gurugram.

Congress’ Kumari Selja and BJP’s Ashok Tanwar are contesting from Sirsa. In Rohtak, Deepender Singh Hooda is up against BJP’s Arvind Sharma.

During the high-pitched campaigning for the sixth phase, which ended on Thursday evening, BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari, and INDIA bloc leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Arvind Kejriwal made all-out efforts to garner support for candidates of their parties.

Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have also fielded their candidates in the Lok Sabha polls. JJP’s 10, BSP’s nine and INLD’s seven candidates are contesting the polls.

A few sitting MLAs are also in the fray, including INLD’s Kurukshetra candidate Abhay Singh Chautala. Congress’ sitting MLAs Varun Chaudhary and Rao Dan Singh are contesting from Ambala and Bhiwani-Mahendragarh seats, respectively.

BJP MLA Mohan Lal Badoli is contesting from Sonipat and JJP’s Naina Chautala from Hisar.

Saini, who is also the state BJP chief and the sitting Kurukshetra MP, was sworn in as the chief minister on March 12, replacing Khattar. He contesting the Karnal assembly bypoll.

There are nine candidates in the fray for the bypoll which was necessitated by Khattar’s resignation as MLA.

There are 2,00,76,768 registered voters in the state, including 94,23,956 women and 467 transgender voters, Haryana’s Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Agarwal said.

A total of 45,576 EVMs will be used in the state for the Lok Sabha elections and the assembly bypoll. Along with this, 24,039 control units and 26,040 VVPAT machines will be used, Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Agarwal said.

A total of 20,031 polling stations have been set up in Haryana, including 19,812 permanent and 219 auxiliary. While 5,470 polling stations have been set up in urban areas, 14,342 have been set up in rural areas, he said.

As many as 99 polling stations will be operated entirely by women staff. Apart from this, 96 polling stations will be manned by youth employees and 71 by PwD (Persons with Disabilities) employees, he said.

Agarwal said polling parties in the state will depart for their respective polling stations on Friday.

Foolproof security arrangements have been made for smooth conduct of the elections, said Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur.

More than 35,000 police personnel and 112 companies of paramilitary forces will be deployed to ensure smooth conduct of elections, he said.

Additionally, more than 24,000 home guards will be strategically stationed throughout the region to maintain law and order, he said.

An official statement said that 300 checkpoints will be established at intra-state and inter-state borders.

“The state will have 10,343 polling locations with over 20,000 polling booths. Among these, 1,362 locations with 3,033 booths have been identified as critical and 51 booths as vulnerable, necessitating additional police presence,” it said.

The statement said 418 flying squads, 415 static surveillance teams, 34 quick response teams and 1,039 patrolling parties will also be deployed.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Karnal #Kumari Selja #Lok Sabha #Manohar Lal Khattar


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

PM Modi invokes 1971 at Patiala rally, says he'd have taken back Kartapur Sahib before freeing Pakistani soldiers

2
Punjab

Punjab Police arrest several farm leaders hours before PM Modi’s rallies in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar

3
Himachal

Supreme Court stays Himachal Pradesh High Court order to refund water cess levied on hydropower companies in state

4
Diaspora

Indian students begin turning away from UK universities for Master’s courses

5
Patiala Patiala rally

Modi cites khoon ka rishta with Punjab, says Congress let go of Kartarpur shrine in ’71

6
Punjab

Barred from Modi rally, farmers clash with cops in Punjab's Patiala, block roads

7
Haryana

6 of family from Uttar Pradesh travelling to Vaishno Devi die in road accident on Delhi-Ambala highway

8
India

Arti, Pink E-rickshaw driver from UP’s Bahraich, wins UK's royal award

9
India

No respite from searing heat as Rajasthan’s Barmer sizzles at 48.8 degrees Celsius; Met office issues ‘red’ warning for Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh

10
Diaspora

British businessman of Indian origin charged with bribing foreign public official

Don't Miss

View All
Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh

Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

Top News

Supreme Court refuses to issue Election Commission direction to upload voter turnout data amid Lok Sabha polls

‘Hands off!’ says Supreme Court; refuses to pass orders on ADR plea for full voter turnout data in 48 hours of polling

Bench led by Justice Dipankar Datta says the matter will be ...

Congress’s ‘talabaaz sarkar’ put a lock on recruitment commission, says PM Modi at Nahan rally in Himachal Pradesh

‘Communal, casteist and nepotistic’: PM Modi slams INDIA bloc members at ‘Vijay Sankalp’ rally in Himachal Pradesh’s Nahan

Modi was addressing ‘Vijay Sankalp’ rally to garner support ...

Punjab police raid houses, hideouts of farm leaders ahead of PM Modi’s rallies in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar

Punjab Police arrest several farm leaders hours before PM Modi’s rallies in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar

Raids were conducted late Thursday night and in the wee hour...

Bangladesh MP ‘honey-trapped’ before 'murder'; close friend paid Rs 5 crore to contract killers

Bangladesh MP ‘honey-trapped’ before 'murder'; close friend paid Rs 5 crore to contract killers

The killers mutilated the body, pealed flesh from bones and ...

Swati Maliwal assault case: Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar remanded in four-day judicial custody

Swati Maliwal assault case: Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar remanded in four-day judicial custody

He was in police custody since Saturday i.e. May 18


Cities

View All

LS election: Independents throw their hat in the ring

LS election: Independents throw their hat in the ring

SAD garnering good response from all sections, claims Bikram Majithia

Vote for Khadoor Sahib CPI candidate: Punjab Istri Sabha

Amritsar Congress candidate Gurjeet Singh Aujla invokes Channi after ‘anti-Dalit’ charge

Perturbed over contaminated water supply, Chheharta residents decide against voting

Day 1 sees 135 votes cast from home in Chandigarh

Day 1 sees 135 votes cast from home in Chandigarh

Manish Tewari: City-state governance model participatory, won’t impact Chandigarh's UT status

Congress mindset against migrants, claims Sanjay Tandon

Dhol beats, selfies with people & meeting leaders at home mark Manish Tewari’s campaign

BJP’s Subhash Sharma unveils vision document for Anandpur Sahib

Swati Maliwal assault case: Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar remanded in four-day judicial custody

Swati Maliwal assault case: Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar remanded in four-day judicial custody

High-decibel campaigning concludes, polling tomorrow

Rahul takes jibe at Modi over ‘sent by God’ claim

BJP’s star-studded finale dominates last day; AAP, Congress take it easy

Why are you targeting my old, ailing parents, Kejriwal asks PM

Punjab police raid houses, hideouts of farm leaders ahead of PM Modi’s rallies in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar

Punjab Police arrest several farm leaders hours before PM Modi’s rallies in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar

Families join the poll fray as campaigns hit fever pitch

CM Maan, AAP leaders hold roadshows in Phillaur, Nakodar

Jalandhar: Farmer unions put up pamphlets with posers to BJP leaders in villages

Druglord got call from US minutes before he was shot in Jalandhar, claims family

PM committed to honouring Sikh community, says Bittu

PM committed to honouring Sikh community, says Bittu

Punjab Congress unites to take on ‘traitor’ Ravneet Bittu in Ludhiana

DEO leads police flag march in city areas ahead of Lok Sabha poll

Parashar takes out foot march in North segment

20-yr-old girl jumps into Sirhind canal

Modi cites khoon ka rishta with Punjab, says Congress let go of Kartarpur shrine in ’71

Modi cites khoon ka rishta with Punjab, says Congress let go of Kartarpur shrine in ’71

Barred from Modi rally, farmers clash with cops in Punjab's Patiala, block roads