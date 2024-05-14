Polling parties hold 2nd rehearsal at Chaudhary Devi Lal University

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, May 13

To facilitate the voting process for the Lok Sabha General Elections 2024, polling parties and other teams appointed in all Assembly constituencies of the district were briefed about the intricacies of the election process during the second rehearsal held at the Multipurpose Hall of Chaudhary Devi Lal University (CDLU).

During the session, EVM master trainers provided detailed information to all polling parties about their respective duties and responsibilities. The polling parties were also briefed about the operation of EVM and VVPAT machines, and hands-on training was provided on-site.

Returning Officer RK Singh said even a minor mistake by the polling parties would be considered a failure of the entire arrangement.

He mentioned that all instructions and rules are written in the PO handbook, and are essential for the officers conducting the elections to be familiar with them. He emphasised the need to have separate lines for men and women at polling booths and to send two women inside to cast their votes after every male voter.

