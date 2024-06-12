Polls over & code lifted, Rewari MC gears up to execute projects

Rewari, June 11
With model code of conduct being lifted, the Rewari Municipal Council authorities are gearing up to execute various development projects in the city. The civic body has also hired an agency which would soon start working in this direction.
Projects estimated worth Rs 37 crore were prepared some months ago but were delayed due to imposition of the poll code in view of the Lok Sabha elections.
As per sources, these projects include digital library, construction of road from the Grain Market road to Rajiv Chowk, sheds and fencing at various cremation grounds, beautification of parks, improvement of community centres and development works in municipal wards.
The civic body authorities were under fire from various quarters following the pitiable condition of various parks, community centres and roads in the city. People were demanding the authorities to take steps for improving the situation.
“Keeping in view the people’s demands, the state authorities had directed the municipal authorities to prepare a detailed project report of all required development works and to send it for approval so that these could be executed at the earliest. The process was underway to hire an agency for the purpose but the work was halted due to the imposition of the poll code,” said an official of the MC.
Rewari Municipal Council chairperson Poonam Yadav said the agency had been hired for the implementation of proposed development works. “The execution of projects will start as soon the state government gives its approval,” she added.
