Pollution board directs industrial units to update pollution control devices

Karnal, October 10

The Karnal regional station of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) has directed around 315 industrial units operating in the district to update their air pollution control devices by December 31. The units have also been asked to switch to biomass fuel.

“Air pollution control devices work to check a variety of pollutants, both gaseous and solid, from entering the atmosphere. We have served notices on industries to update their devices. The unit owners have also been asked to install additional devices like electrostatic precipitators, wet scrubbers, bag filters etc,” said SK Arora, Regional Officer, Karnal. “These industrial units have been asked to comply with the prescribed standards. Laxity in implementation will not be tolerated,” Arora said.

“In all, 315 industrial units have been asked to switch to biomass fuel. Fifty coal industries have switched to biomass, while work is underway to wean away 40 industries from high sulphur diesel (HSD) to low sulphur diesel (LSD). All industrial units in the district will be on biomass fuel by December 31. Eleven units have switched to PNG,” he said.

“We are approaching industrialists to make them aware of the benefits of cleaner fuels as well as of updating their air-pollution control devices,” he added.