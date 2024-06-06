Pollution board embraces theme of land restoration, drought resilience

Yamunanagar, June 5
On the occasion of World Environment Day 2024, the Yamunanagar region of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) embraced the theme of land restoration, desertification, and drought resilience.
The officers of the Yamunanagar region of the HSPCB, comprising Abhijeet Singh Tanwar, Assistant Environmental Engineer (AEE) and Diksha Pandey, spearheaded a plantation drive and an awareness programme in collaboration with Yamunanagar-based Polyplastics Company and the Uttar Bharat Private Limited.
Assistant Executive Engineer Abhijeet Singh Tanwar said the collective endeavour not only symbolised a commitment to combatting environmental challenges, but also fostered a sense of unity and responsibility towards preserving the planet for future generations.
He said in addition to the on-ground activities, the Regional Officer (RO) of Yamunanagar Virender Singh Punia had issued suggestions for celebrating Environment Day to all units under its jurisdiction.
“These initiatives demonstrate the Yamunanagar region HSPCB's dedicated efforts to raise awareness, promote environmental conservation and contribute to the global goal of building a sustainable future,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Society of Environment Management and Bio research (SEMBR) and Guru Gobind Singh College of Pharmacy, Yamunanagar organised World environment day by planting saplings near the Grey Pelican Tourist Resort on the bank of Western Jamuna Canal in Yamunanagar today. Saplings were planted by the members of SEMBR society and staff members as well as students of the college.
