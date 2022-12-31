Pollution board inspects four Yamunanagar factories

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, December 30

A team of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), with the help of Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) officials and the Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ), conducted an inspection here for the enforcement of ban on single-use plastic (SUP) items. The CPCB team started this four-day inspection drive on December 27.

According to information, the team carried out inspection at four factories situated in industrial areas of Yamunanagar and Manakpur village in Jagadhri. Besides, the team also conducted inspection at 12 shops and of vendors in vegetable market and near Jhanda Chowk in Jagadhri.

As per information, the inspection team comprised of Amit Kumar Sagar and Subham Kumar, both CPCB officials; Ajay Kumar Malik, Assistant Environment Engineer at HSPCB and Govind Sharma, sanitary inspector at MCYJ.