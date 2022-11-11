Pollution board orders closure of 10 establishments in Yamunanagar

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, November 10

The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), Yamunanagar, have issued closure orders against 10 establishments, including marriage palaces, hotels and restaurant in the district for not obtaining consent to operate (CTO) and other necessary permissions.

Assistant Environment Engineer of HSPCB, Yamunanagar, Ajay Malik said, “Out of the 10 establishments, six were sealed on November 8 and 9. The rest will be sealed soon.”

As per a report of the district level task force (DLTF), which was headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Ayush Sinha, 56 establishments, including hotels, restaurants, dhabas, marriage palaces, motels and banquet halls, which were covered under the consent management of the HSPCB and were discharging untreated effluents, were identified in the district in April.

These had to obtain consent to operate (CTO) from the HSPCB, adopt a mechanism for pollution control and get other necessary permissions from local authorities, including the Public Health Engineering Department and Yamunanagar-Jagadhri Municipal Corporation (MC).

Regional Officer of the HSPCB, Yamunanagar, Virender Punia said only 24 establishments, out of the 56, had obtained CTO.

He added that the action would be initiated against the remaining 22 establishments, which were being run in violation of the norms.

Meanwhile, Malik said no effluent or sewage treatment plant was installed by the sealed 10 establishments for the treatment of discharged effluent. The action to seal the six establishments was taken under various sections of the Air and Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Acts.

Punia said that the district administration was granting necessary permissions to the eligible establishments applying for necessary permissions to the HSPCB, the Public Health Engineering Department and the MC.