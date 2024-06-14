Pollution board seals 7 illegal denim dyeing units in Sonepat

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Sonepat, June 13

The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) has sealed seven illegal denim dyeing units which were operational in Ferozepur Bangar area in Kharkhoda for violating pollution norms and discharging untreated effluents in open areas. Apart from these, some units were found locked during the inspection.

Were violating pollution norms These units were running without the consent to operate and valid permission for the extraction of groundwater from the Haryana Water Resources Authority

According to the complainant, these units had no effluent treatment plant and were discharging effluents directly into drains, which was also a big reason for pollution in the Yamuna

The HSPCB had already served show-cause notices on 13 illegal denim dyeing and washing units for violating the pollution norms. These units were found operational without valid consent to operate (CTO) and consent to establishment (CTE).

Delhi-based environmentalist Varun Gulati had filed a complaint in the National Green Tribunal (NGT) alleging that over 500 dyeing units were operating in the residential and non-confirming areas — Dheeraj Nagar and Surya Vihar of Faridabad district; Friends Colony, Pyau Maniyari, Ferozpur Bangar of Sonepat district; Bajghera, Dhankot, Dhanwapur and Sector 37 of Gurugram and Badsa village of Jhajjar district and Nizampur in Bahadurgarh.

He said the dyeing units were under the ‘red category’ and were grossly polluting industries. These were running without the CTO, CTE and valid permission for the extraction of groundwater from the Haryana Water Resources Authority (HWRA).

Gulati further alleged these units had no effluent treatment plants and were discharging effluents directly into the drains, which was also a big reason for pollution in the Yamuna.

Following his complaint, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had sought a fact-finding report.

After the NGT’s directions, a team led by Assistant Environment Engineer Amit Dahiya conducted the inspection in Ferozepur Bangar and found 13 denim dyeing and washing units operational.

Dahiya said these units had failed to show any valid consent from the pollution board during the inspection.

The HSPCB had served show-cause notices on them under the Water and Air Act a week ago.

Pradeep Singh, Regional Officer, HSPCB, said seven units have been sealed after they were found operational illegally while the other units were found locked. Further action would be initiated accordingly, he added.

